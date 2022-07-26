Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $62.76 Million

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00004029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $62.76 million and $2.70 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol (CRYPTO:DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 coins. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

