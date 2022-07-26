DEAPcoin (DEP) Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $74.38 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,676,035,675 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg.

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

