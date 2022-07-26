Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 1,077 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $32,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Equinix by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $5.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $643.77. 2,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $606.12 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 119.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $655.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $695.52.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.78%.

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $834.18.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

