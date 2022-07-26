Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 11,611 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,611 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $26,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.49. The company had a trading volume of 124,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.49. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

