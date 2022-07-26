Dearborn Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.82. The company had a trading volume of 135,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

