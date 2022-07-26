Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,871 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,793 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 6.5% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 57,098 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 5.7% in the first quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 24,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $11.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.71. 563,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,416,956. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.93. The company has a market cap of $330.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.10.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

