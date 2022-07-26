Dearborn Partners LLC Has $13.33 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,912,000 after buying an additional 569,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,548,089,000 after buying an additional 305,461 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,893,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,487,000 after acquiring an additional 120,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,374,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,597,000 after acquiring an additional 89,781 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.79.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.42. 27,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,120. The company has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.53 and a 200 day moving average of $158.46.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,911. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

