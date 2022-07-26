Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 3,678 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,126 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,876,533. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.16. The firm has a market cap of $92.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

