Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 6,668 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 910,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 2.9% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $77,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 16,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.30. 91,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,079,572. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average is $77.96. The stock has a market cap of $155.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

