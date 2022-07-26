Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 654 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $35,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.00.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MA traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,780. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.21 and a 200-day moving average of $348.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

