Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 7,310 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 863,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global makes up 1.5% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $39,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 351,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CARR stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,619. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.