Dearborn Partners LLC Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 364,791 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,494,000. EOG Resources makes up approximately 1.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of EOG Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on EOG Resources from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.32.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $105.10. 33,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,984,538. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.81. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

