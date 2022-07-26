Deeper Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $793,034.00 (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $29.56 million and approximately $793,034.00 worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004779 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002171 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00017150 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001962 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000309 BTC.
Deeper Network Profile
Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network.
Deeper Network Coin Trading
