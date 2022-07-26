Deeper Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $793,034.00 (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $29.56 million and approximately $793,034.00 worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00017150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network.

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.