DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.0494 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $29.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000539 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001778 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00016841 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,702,586 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

