Desjardins Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Desjardins in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Performance

GRP.U stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.83.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple ( NYSE:GRP.U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $85.73 million for the quarter.

