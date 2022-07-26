Desjardins Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Desjardins in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Performance
GRP.U stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.83.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (GRP.U)
- MarketBeat Podcast Bear Market Tips For Active Traders
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.