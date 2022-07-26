Desjardins Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$30.78 and a 1-year high of C$38.97.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported C$7.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$6.51. The company had revenue of C$108.59 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

In other Granite Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Remco Daal bought 1,500 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$76.50 per share, with a total value of C$114,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,874,250. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,925 shares of company stock worth $151,994.

(Get Rating)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.