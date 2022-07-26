Desjardins Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$30.78 and a 1-year high of C$38.97.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported C$7.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$6.51. The company had revenue of C$108.59 million for the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.
See Also
- MarketBeat Podcast Bear Market Tips For Active Traders
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.