Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Price Target to CHF 325

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 350 to CHF 325 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Roche from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 395 to CHF 370 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roche has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $263.00.

RHHBY opened at $42.49 on Friday. Roche has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Roche during the fourth quarter worth about $9,750,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Roche by 4.0% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 276,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Roche in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,764,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roche in the first quarter valued at about $3,625,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Roche in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,848,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

