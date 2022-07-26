Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €192.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €192.00 ($195.92) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($168.37) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €196.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, July 11th. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($195.92) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($164.29) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

Deutsche Börse stock traded up €0.45 ($0.46) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €161.60 ($164.90). The company had a trading volume of 294,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €158.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is €158.38. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a 52 week high of €169.55 ($173.01).

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

