Deutsche Post (DPW) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Deutsche Post (FRA: DPW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/22/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €54.75 ($55.87) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/18/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €42.50 ($43.37) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/11/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €60.00 ($61.22) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/11/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €42.50 ($43.37) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/5/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €42.50 ($43.37) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/1/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €56.70 ($57.86) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/27/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €42.50 ($43.37) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

6/24/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €64.00 ($65.31) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/24/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €40.00 ($40.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

6/21/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €57.00 ($58.16) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/20/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €42.50 ($43.37) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

6/20/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €63.20 ($64.49) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/14/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €57.00 ($58.16) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/13/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €42.50 ($43.37) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

6/13/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €63.20 ($64.49) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/9/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €74.00 ($75.51) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/27/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €64.00 ($65.31) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/27/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €42.50 ($43.37) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

Shares of DPW stock opened at €37.76 ($38.53) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €36.64 and its 200-day moving average is €42.65. Deutsche Post AG has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($31.14) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($42.16).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

