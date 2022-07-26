Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Trading 4.1% Higher

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €24.14 ($24.63) and last traded at €23.86 ($24.35). 196,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €22.91 ($23.38).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, July 4th.
Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €23.47 and a 200-day moving average price of €29.44.
About Deutsche Wohnen
Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.
Further Reading
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
- Why Amazon and Alphabet are Post-Split Buys
- Big Lots Stock is a Value Play at These Levels
- Schlumberger: Another Reason To Bet On An Oil-Services Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.