Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Trading 4.1% Higher

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €24.14 ($24.63) and last traded at €23.86 ($24.35). 196,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €22.91 ($23.38).

Separately, Barclays set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, July 4th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €23.47 and a 200-day moving average price of €29.44.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

