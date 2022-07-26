Dev Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $471,984.39 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $471,984.39 and $1,348.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00002004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com.

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

