DEXTools (DEXT) Hits Market Cap of $16.01 Million

DEXTools (DEXT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $16.01 million and approximately $257,404.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,007.61 or 0.99991246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003577 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00125613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00029719 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 145,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 99,579,293 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEXTools Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

