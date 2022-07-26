DFI.Money (YFII) One Day Volume Hits $114.77 Million

DFI.Money (YFII) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One DFI.Money coin can now be purchased for $1,550.78 or 0.07398117 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded up 5% against the US dollar. DFI.Money has a total market capitalization of $59.85 million and $114.77 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DFI.Money alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004763 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,960.82 or 0.99995258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003551 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00125537 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00029643 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

DFI.Money Coin Profile

DFI.Money (CRYPTO:YFII) is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#.

DFI.Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DFI.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFI.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.