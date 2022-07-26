DIA One Day Volume Reaches $2.58 Million (DIA)

DIA (DIA) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. DIA has a market capitalization of $31.96 million and $2.58 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DIA has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DIA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,092.40 or 0.99999444 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006500 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004739 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003596 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
DIA Coin Profile
DIA is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 175,583,746 coins and its circulating supply is 80,575,573 coins. The official website for DIA is diadata.org. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights.
Buying and Selling DIA
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
