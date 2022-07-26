DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Trading 6.5% Higher

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCAF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.63. 152,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 131,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.
