DigitalBits (XDB) Market Capitalization Achieves $51.60 Million

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $51.60 million and $325,069.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00204387 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008500 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.57 or 0.00537952 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000301 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,396,345,136 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg.

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

