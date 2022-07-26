DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Separately, Roth Capital lowered their target price on DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.
DMC Global Stock Performance
Shares of BOOM stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $391.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.60.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other DMC Global news, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 5,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $127,441.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,238.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of DMC Global
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the fourth quarter worth about $662,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 66,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 4th quarter worth about $5,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.
DMC Global Company Profile
DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.
