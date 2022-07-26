DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their target price on DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get DMC Global alerts:

DMC Global Stock Performance

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $391.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DMC Global will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DMC Global news, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 5,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $127,441.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,238.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DMC Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the fourth quarter worth about $662,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 66,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 4th quarter worth about $5,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.