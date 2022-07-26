DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) versus Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Critical Contrast

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) and Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares DoorDash and Helbiz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoorDash -9.97% -11.29% -8.02% Helbiz N/A N/A -187.31%

Volatility and Risk

DoorDash has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helbiz has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

90.6% of DoorDash shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Helbiz shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of DoorDash shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.6% of Helbiz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DoorDash and Helbiz’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoorDash $4.89 billion 5.16 -$468.00 million ($1.53) -46.90 Helbiz $12.83 million 1.23 -$71.97 million N/A N/A

Helbiz has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DoorDash.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DoorDash and Helbiz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoorDash 0 10 13 1 2.63 Helbiz 0 0 0 0 N/A

DoorDash currently has a consensus target price of $139.24, indicating a potential upside of 94.03%. Given DoorDash’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DoorDash is more favorable than Helbiz.

Summary

DoorDash beats Helbiz on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc. operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Helbiz

Helbiz, Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers a fleet of vehicles, including e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It offers a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. The company is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. Helbiz, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

