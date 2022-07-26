Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Gap Up to $28.88

Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.88, but opened at $29.84. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Dorchester Minerals Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.45.

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.40 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 68.83% and a net margin of 76.70%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.969 dividend. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

