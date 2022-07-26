Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.57 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Dorman Products updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-5.20 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.20 EPS.

Dorman Products Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of DORM opened at $105.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.30 and a 200 day moving average of $99.31. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $88.43 and a 12 month high of $122.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

Institutional Trading of Dorman Products

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total transaction of $1,027,559.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,682.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the first quarter worth $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 24.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at $317,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 847.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at $468,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

See Also

