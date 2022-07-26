DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.62.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

DV stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.71 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $40.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $96.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $240,603.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,398.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 82,755 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,598,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 127,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 49,175 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at about $727,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

