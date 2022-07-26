Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) & TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Critical Contrast

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) and TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Douglas Emmett has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG RE Finance Trust has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Douglas Emmett pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. TPG RE Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Douglas Emmett pays out 254.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TPG RE Finance Trust pays out 118.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TPG RE Finance Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. TPG RE Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Emmett 0 1 5 0 2.83 TPG RE Finance Trust 0 1 2 1 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Douglas Emmett and TPG RE Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus price target of $30.71, indicating a potential upside of 34.77%. TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.45%. Given Douglas Emmett’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Douglas Emmett is more favorable than TPG RE Finance Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Douglas Emmett and TPG RE Finance Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Emmett $786.87 million 5.09 $65.27 million $0.44 51.80 TPG RE Finance Trust $240.72 million 3.29 $138.55 million $0.81 12.68

TPG RE Finance Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Douglas Emmett. TPG RE Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Douglas Emmett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Emmett and TPG RE Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Emmett 9.09% 1.97% 0.84% TPG RE Finance Trust 53.54% 10.60% 2.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.7% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TPG RE Finance Trust beats Douglas Emmett on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

