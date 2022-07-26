Downing FOUR VCT plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2.75 (LON:D4G)

Downing FOUR VCT plc (LON:D4G – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Downing FOUR VCT Stock Performance

Shares of D4G opened at GBX 68 ($0.82) on Tuesday. Downing FOUR VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 64 ($0.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 68.50 ($0.83). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 67.83. The firm has a market cap of £68.03 million and a PE ratio of 1,133.33.

Downing FOUR VCT Company Profile

Downing FOUR VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in qualifying venture capital and non-qualifying structured products, secured loans and fixed income securities investments. Secured loans will be secured on assets held by the investee company.

