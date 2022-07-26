Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of RDY stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.30. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $73.19.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Increases Dividend

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 15.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDY. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 881,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,685,000 after purchasing an additional 534,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 257.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 504,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,113,000 after acquiring an additional 363,306 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,490,000 after acquiring an additional 187,845 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $6,132,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $5,645,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

