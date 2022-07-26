Dundee Precious Metals (DPM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$194.82 million for the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 4.0 %

TSE:DPM traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.20. 134,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,295. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.42. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$5.53 and a 12-month high of C$9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.051 dividend. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.63%.

DPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.16.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

