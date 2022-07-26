DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,894,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,463 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $257,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DXC. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

Shares of DXC opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.79. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

