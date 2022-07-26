Dynamic (DYN) Price Up 6.5% This Week

Dynamic (DYN) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Dynamic has a total market cap of $513,974.49 and approximately $20.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.0334 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,888.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.17 or 0.06530714 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00024223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00250294 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00113567 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.16 or 0.00709290 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.98 or 0.00550453 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.