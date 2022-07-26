Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,853 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $374,193.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,799.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock worth $2,214,229 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EXP opened at $122.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.27. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.34 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.31.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.