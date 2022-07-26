Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Stephens

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stephens to $170.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 38.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $122.56. 12,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,396. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.31. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $105.34 and a 52-week high of $169.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $1,136,681.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,651.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock worth $2,214,229. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,701,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,343,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,714,000 after acquiring an additional 65,753 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,442,000 after purchasing an additional 238,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,744,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

