EarnX Market Capitalization Reaches $5.79 Billion (EARNX)

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last week, EarnX has traded up 360,260.9% against the dollar. One EarnX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EarnX has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and $46.39 million worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004777 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001571 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00017295 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001961 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000309 BTC.
About EarnX
EarnX’s total supply is 6,885,116,849,966 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance.
Buying and Selling EarnX
Receive News & Updates for EarnX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EarnX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.