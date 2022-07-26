Electrum Dark Market Capitalization Achieves $816.06 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (ELD) traded 81.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $816.06 and approximately $1.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000363 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000791 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00090321 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 82.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

ELD is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com.

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.