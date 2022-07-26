Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) PT Raised to C$15.50 at CIBC

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EFN. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.00.

Shares of TSE:EFN traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.14. 260,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,872. The stock has a market cap of C$5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.80. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$10.99 and a 12-month high of C$14.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.53.

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$260.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0669944 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

