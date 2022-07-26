Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $288,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 334,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 40.4% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 18.1% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.94.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total transaction of $24,432,625.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,914,812,113.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,493,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,914,812,113.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,104,337 shares of company stock valued at $349,826,141. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $331.55 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.06 and a 200-day moving average of $285.18.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

