Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Rating) were up 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 18,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 50,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Emergent Metals Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$5.05 million and a P/E ratio of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

About Emergent Metals

Emergent Metals Corp., a gold and base metal exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. Its flagship property is the Golden Arrow property that includes 17 patented lode mineral claims and 494 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 acres located to the east of Tonopah in Nye County, Nevada.

