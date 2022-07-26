Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.84

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 141443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

Emerita Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$169.65 million and a P/E ratio of -5.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 37.37, a current ratio of 37.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66.

Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Emerita Resources Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Joaquin Merino Marquez sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total transaction of C$172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,759,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,023,080.

(Get Rating)

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. The company has interests in three exploration properties comprising Iberia Belt West project, which is located in Huelva Province in southwestern Spain; Plaza Norte project that is located in the Reocin Mining Camp in Cantabria, northern Spain; and Sierra Alta project, which is located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

Further Reading

