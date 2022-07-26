Emfo LLC Acquires New Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,634.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 80,991 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,798,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,131,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,506 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.67.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.