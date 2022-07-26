Emfo LLC Buys 9,500 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Emfo LLC grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,574,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,621,000 after buying an additional 639,306 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 850,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 457,080 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 766,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 415,130 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,055,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 268,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 608.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 223,602 shares during the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

SRNE stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.53. 49,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,776,924. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $9.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

(Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

Further Reading

