Emfo LLC Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Emfo LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $1,826,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 62,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.3 %

APD traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $234.48. 10,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,256. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.33.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.