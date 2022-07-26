Emfo LLC Grows Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Emfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,262 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,746 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,977,000 after acquiring an additional 19,688 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.14.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.78. 93,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.46 and a 200 day moving average of $180.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $140.33 and a 1-year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.99%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

