Emfo LLC Grows Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Emfo LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,083,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,619.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 699,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,306,000 after acquiring an additional 658,982 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,802,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,421,000 after acquiring an additional 654,371 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after acquiring an additional 508,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,635,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,010,000 after purchasing an additional 497,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

HIG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.60. 21,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.61. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.18%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

